Tottenham urged to approach Chelsea in bid to seal unlikely Olivier Giroud transfer

Olivier Giroud wants to leave Chelsea after falling down the pecking order while Tottenham are hunting a new striker to fill the void left by Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur should seriously consider trying to sign Chelsea’s wantaway striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.

That is the view of former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara, who claims the Frenchman could be just what the club need right now.

Tottenham have been rocked by an injury to Harry Kane, with the England captain likely to be out with a hamstring injury until April.

World Cup winner Giroud has found himself down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and wants first-team football in order to give himself the best chance of making it into the France squad for Euro 2020.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan throughout this window but a deal is yet to materialise.

And O’Hara reckons he could be the perfect fit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I’m going to throw it out there, I wouldn’t mind seeing Giroud at Tottenham,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports News.

“Tottenham are desperate and Tottenham need a striker, they need to get someone in for Harry Kane.

“They don’t want to say it’s going to be second fiddle to Harry Kane… Giroud will come in and he’s a World Cup winner.

“He’s going to give you, the way that we play, the style that we play, with Son, with Moura running off the flanks, I think Giroud would be a good fit.”

Giroud joined Chelsea from Tottenham’s other big rivals Arsenal in January two years ago but O’Hara does not think this would be a big issue for Spurs fans.

“Listen, it’s always an issue and I guess some fans will have an issue with it,” he added.

“But if he gets us in the top four and he helps us perform, then why not?

“You’ve got to take away the sort of Arsenal-Tottenham fiasco that surrounds players… of course [you can take that away]because at the end of the day the club is bigger than any player.

“We need to make sure that if that player comes in and he helps gets Tottenham get into the top four, it’s going to be a great move.”

Spurs are in danger of missing out on the Premier League to four this season if they do not pick up their form under new boss Jose Mourinho.