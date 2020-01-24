Tottenham urged to cash-in on Danny Rose as Newcastle eye January transfer

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose could leave Spurs this month with Newcastle linked with a transfer for the England star during the window

Tottenham hero Pascal Chimbonda has urged his former club to sell Danny Rose with Newcastle believed to be interested in the left-back.

Rose has been linked with a loan move to St James’ Park though the player himself has previously made it clear he has no intention of leaving Spurs.

However Rose is struggling for minutes under Jose Mourinho, being left out of Tottenham’s last three games.

And Chimbonda has urged the club to get rid of Rose as soon as they can, preferably on a permanent basis.

The former full-back told Gambling.com: “He’s done his time at Spurs. They should sell him otherwise he’ll just leave for free.

“Many times he’s said he wants to leave and nothing is going to change that it seems.

“Now it’s time to just let him go because keeping him on the books isn’t helping anyone out.

“Spurs have got good options at left-back, they don’t need Rose anymore, he’s done his time at the club and needs to go elsewhere to start enjoying his football again.

“I think it all comes down to money. He’s heard what other players earn and he wants the same, but he knows he won’t get that at Spurs because they run a tight ship.

“Maybe he genuinely wants to win some trophies and that’s why he hopes to get a move to Paris Saint-Germain or somewhere abroad like that, but there doesn’t seem to be too many takers.”

Tottenham boss Mourinho recently denied he had an altercation with Rose after omitting him from the match day squad for the 0-0 draw with Watford.

“A disagreement between me and Danny? No,” Mourinho said. “My relationship with my players is good and I love to work with my group. And that’s it.

“I don’t know what you mean by tension in the air, I don’t have any problem with him. He was not selected against Watford and Middlesbrough.

“The reason he was not selected against Middlesbrough is we have a young left-back we want to develop and it was a great opportunity to play [Ryan] Sessegnon.

“And also because [Danny’s] performance against Liverpool was not phenomenal.”