Tottenham’s 2020/21 home kit leaked – and fans “hate” it

Tottenham Hotspur ’s new home kit for the 2020/21 season has been revealed according to ‘leaked’ reports online and it will be a much more eye-catching design than this year’s effort.

Footy Headlines has revealed Nike’s new design, which features the typical “white base … paired with navy and yellow trim.”

“The collar, which is the same one used on the Barcelona away shirt, is navy with yellow trim, especially on the inside, while the lateral zig-zag stripes mirror this style,” the report adds.

“The sleeves of the Tottenham Hotspur 2020-21 home jersey are half white and half blue, while a subtle pattern print appears on the front and back.

“Finally, there’s a subtle yellow glow on the Nike and club logos on the chest.”

Spurs signed a bumper 15-year kit sponsorship deal with the sportswear giant back in 2018, which is one of the longest deals with a football club in Nike’s history.

Tottenham’s home kit design is not the only one to have been ‘leaked’ recently, with designs for a camouflage away kit coming to light earlier this year.

The new design have not gone down well with Spurs fans who have been discussing the designs on social media.

“I hate how random it looks,” one wrote. “Even if there’s intent, it looks so f***ing random. The pattern. The short, blue shoulder.

“The break in the yellow of the collar. The broken stripe down the flanks (which I’ve already seen on the US national teams’ new kits).

“Be better, Nike. It shouldn’t be this difficult.”

“Yeah it looks like they’ve Frankensteined three different shirts together,” another agreed.

“I honestly think it’s the worst kit in years,” a third fan proclaimed. “Hate the yellow and the muddled mix of white and grey makes it look so cheap.”

The kit is expected to be officially released some time in July.