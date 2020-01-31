Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama set to miss out on Celtic return

Tottenham are open to letting Victor Wanyama leave on deadline day, but Celtic are set to miss out.

Tottenham are keen to sell Victor Wanyama on Friday but his potential move to Celtic is now in doubt.

The former Southampton midfielder was set to join Fiorentina this week before they pulled out of a deal, with Lazio failing to make an offer.

A return to Celtic was hinted at earlier in the season, and according to The Mirror they clubs came close to an agreement.

The Athletic had reported that the Kenyan wants at least £60,000-a-week if he is to leave north London at some point today, with Spurs looking to seal his exit today.

The report adds that the 28-year-old’s representatives has been pushing for a move to Italy with their client only making four appearances so far this season.

When asked about the player’s future earlier this month, Jose Mourinho seemed unaware that Wanyama might try and force a move away.

He said: “He’s our player. If he wants to leave or not, he didn’t tell me, we didn’t discuss.

“We are calm about it. Good professional. That’s it.”

Spurs signed the combative midfielder for £11m in 2016, three years after he left Celtic for the Premier League.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon had previously stated that he would like to see the player return, which he then conceded to be unlikely.

He said last week: “He’s in my thoughts. But could we afford him? I doubt it very much.

“The problem with Victor is where do you fit him in. I don’t think that’s going to be an option. I wouldn’t have thought so.”

He added: “Ideally, you would have a little more experience coming in.

“We have a couple of plates spinning in terms of players who are not playing on a regular basis who need to get out and play, so that might leave a little bit more room for manoeuvre to bring one or two more in.

“It (experience) could help. In the last game we looked like we lacked a little bit of nous and experience, a little bit of physicality, so they are areas we’re looking at to bring in.”