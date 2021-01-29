Tough draw for Barca in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona have been given a difficult tie away to Granada in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey in the draw that was made in the offices of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday lunchtime.

The Cup is Barca’s best chance of a title this season and coach Ronald Koeman fielded a strong side in their 2-1 win away to second division Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night.

They won 4-0 in Granada’s Los Carmenes Stadium earlier this season with two goals each from Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Granada reached the semifinal last season and also showed how seriously they are taking the competition as they showed no mercy to third tier Navalcarnero, inflicting a 6-0 away win on the minnows on Thursday night.

The quarterfinals kick off with Almeria, who are the only survivors from the second division, after beating Alaves and Osasuna from the top-flight, at home to Sevilla on Tuesday.

Levante are at home to Villareal in an east-coast derby on Wednesday, while the last quarterfinal is an interesting tie with Betis at home to last season’s Cup finalists and Supercup winners, Athletic Club Bilbao on Thursday.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed by the RFEF that the 2020 Copa del Rey final between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 3, two weeks before this season’s final. Enditem