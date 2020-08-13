Tough measures needed for COVID-19 pandemic: Finnish PM

HELSINKI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday evening that she understood that tough measures were taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in her country, national broadcaster Yle reported.

Finnish authorities announced on Monday that Finland has started quarantining all people arriving from countries considered unsafe regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The quarantine requirement will concern Finnish residents and citizens arriving from those countries alike.

Marin said that since people had not adhered to the earlier voluntary quarantines and also refused to test, tough measures provided by the law were necessary.

Marin said her government is considering regional restrictions at this time while nationwide restrictions would be introduced only if the COVID-19 situation gets far worse. She said the situation in Finland is not yet alarming, “but it is worsening.”

In another development, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) is intending to publish a recommendation on the use of face masks in public spaces on Thursday, Yle reported on Wednesday, citing THL Director-General Markku Tervahauta.

Tervahauta said the recommendation would be related to the use of masks in spaces where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from other people, such as on public transport, and that there would be regional variations, Yle said.

Last Friday, Finland’s southwestern city of Turku had already recommended the use of face masks on public transport as the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the country. Enditem