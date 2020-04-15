Tour de France postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

ANKARA

The Tour de France has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the most prestigious bicycle race in the world, the Tour de Franc was originally slated to start in Nice on June 27 and finish in Paris on July 19.

But, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world’s governing body of cycling, rescheduled the competition due to the coronavirus.

“The Tour de France is postponed and will take place this year from 29 August to 20 September. Holding this event in the best conditions possible is judged essential given its central place in cycling’s economy and its exposure, in particular for the teams that benefit on this occasion from unparalleled visibility,” the UCI said on Wednesday.

A growing number of sports events have been suspended or rescheduled as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Globally, the virus has infected nearly 2 million patients and has so far claimed over 128,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 500,800 people have recovered.