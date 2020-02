Tour Down Under Results – Stage 3

Jan 23 (Gracenote) – Results for Stage 3, Tour Down Under on Wednesday. Stage 3 Unley to Paracombe, 131 km, Road race. Overall leader Richie Porte AUS (Trek – Segafredo) Stage winners 1 Richie Porte AUS (Trek – Segafredo) 2 Robert Power AUS (Team Sunweb) 3 Simon Yates ENG (Mitchelton – Scott) Following stages : Jan 24-Stage 4 Norwood to Murray Bridge, 152.8 km, Road race. Jan 25-Stage 5 Glenelg to Victor Harbor, 149.1 km, Road race. Jan 26-Stage 6 McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill, 151.5 km, Road race.