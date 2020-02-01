Touring exhibition featuring Chinese paintings opens in UK’s Leicester

LONDON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Organized by the Confucius Institute at De Montfort University (DMU), a touring exhibition entitled “Instant, Insight, Inscape” featuring Chinese paintings has opened in Leicester, around 160 km away from London.

Coinciding with the Chinese Spring Festival, the exhibition brought over 30 works of two Chinese renowned painters — Sun Jiujiang, known for landscape painting, and Wang Yu, good at flower and bird painting — and will last till Feb. 29.

At the opening ceremony on Monday, Simon Bradbury, pro vice-chancellor of the DMU, extended a warm welcome to the two artists and thanked everyone for their dedication to the exhibition. Ruan Shao, representative of the Chinese embassy in Britain, fully affirmed the efforts of the Confucius Institute for cultural exchanges between China and the West.

Starting from the DMU, the exhibition will later travel to Newcastle University, University of Sheffield and Coventry University, where the two painters will deliver lectures and workshops to promote cultural exchanges between the East and the West.

Adding a taste of elegance to the Chinese New Year celebrations in the Leicester area, the exhibition offered local residents a unique chance for close contact with Chinese traditional paintings, facilitating a better understanding of Chinese culture and fine arts during the Spring Festival.