Tourism starts to heat up in China’s Hubei

WUHAN, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Tourism is heating up in central China’s Hubei after the province, worst hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, started to scrap tickets for domestic visitors as a token of gratitude for nationwide assistance during the outbreak.

Hubei last week announced the policy to open its key scenic spots to visitors from across the country free of charge starting from Aug. 8 till the end of the year

According to the latest data from the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the number of tourists traveling with tour agencies has increased significantly since Aug. 8. By Friday, the agencies had brought 174,826 visitors to the A-level scenic spots in the province.

Group tourists mainly come from Hunan, Henan, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Shanghai, data show.

Tour groups and individual travelers need to make reservations before traveling. They are required to undergo temperature screening before entering the scenic spots.

By far, 850 of Hubei’s tour agencies, or over 70 percent of the total, have resumed work. Enditem