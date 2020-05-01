Tourist attractions welcome May Day holiday in northwest China

Various tourist attractions have prepared for the May Day holiday in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province with strict epidemic prevention measures.

Online reservations and bookings are required to visit the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an, the provincial capital. The museum hosts the iconic Terracotta Warriors. The number of visitors is capped at 8,000 daily.

The Shaanxi History Museum only receives the reservations of individual tourists, with a maximum tourist number of 2,000 every day. Visitors need to make reservations two days in advance and keep their visiting time within two hours.

Tourists need to understand the latest anti-epidemic measures before going out, the provincial department of culture and tourism said.