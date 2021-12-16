Tourists from the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering France unless they have a “compelling reason” to do so.

Tourists from the United Kingdom are barred from entering France unless they have a “compelling reason” to do so.

France will close its borders to all UK visitors in a matter of days unless they have a “compelling reason” to visit, such as a family emergency.

This does not apply to non-urgent work trips or tourism.

Entrants must be fully vaccinated and have two Covid tests that come back negative.

As part of tighter restrictions imposed in the wake of the rapid spread of the omicron variant, UK travelers will not be allowed to enter France as of Saturday (December 18).

The law will go into effect on Saturday morning, with more specific details to be announced later.

Hugh Schofield, a BBC Paris travel correspondent, confirmed that anyone visiting France must have a “compelling reason,” but that “non-urgent work reasons and tourism” will not be considered compelling.

The travelers must self-isolate for a week once they arrive in France, but this period of quarantine can be waived after 48 hours if they pass a second negative test.

This is true regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Only French citizens returning from the UK or British citizens living in France will be allowed to enter, according to the minister.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, confirmed on Twitter that he spoke with his “French counterpart and hauliers will remain exempt” from the new rules.

In addition to the most recent travel changes, people over 65 in France will no longer be considered fully vaccinated if they have not received a booster shot as of Wednesday (December 15).

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about the transmissibility and danger of the omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading in the United Kingdom, with over 78,000 cases reported yesterday – the highest number since the pandemic began.

More details will be released later…