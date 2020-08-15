Tourists urged not to drive to Cornwall amid traffic chaos just days after police warned region was FULL

TOURISTS have been told not to drive to Cornwall just days after police warned the region was FULL.

The M5 towards Cornwall along with other major routes were left gridlocked, while the A3 was bought to a standstill by a police car chase.

The chase ended in carnage after one car crashed into another vehicle whilst driving in the wrong direction, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Traffic jams were also seen on the A30 and the A38 after a fatal incident closed the former.

Hundreds sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic as visitors were being told not to make the journey down to the tourist hotspot.

Highways England tweeted: “If you are heading for Cornwall today please consider delaying your journey until this afternoon.

“The A30 remains closed in both directions near #Launceston due to a @DC_Police led incident. Long delays in both directions.”

It comes days after police in the South West warned the region is “full to capacity” as staycation crowds have led to a surge of emergency calls.

There has been “unprecedented demand” for emergency services in Devon and Cornwall during this week’s scorching heatwave.

Cops received 2,301 emergency calls last weekend – a 25.6 per cent jump compared to the same time last year.

Many of the calls were related to anti-social behaviour, with a 67 per cent increase in cases compared to 2019.

Of the calls relating to anti-social behaviour, 102 were “drink-related” and 191 were related to people being a “nuisance”.

Assistant Chief Constable Jim Colwell from Devon and Cornwall Police said cops had been forced to attend a “plethora of different incidents”.

He said tourists to the area should “think” before they travel.

He said: “Book your accommodation before you travel, drive safely on our roads, respect our coasts and drink responsibly.

“If you are visiting the many outstanding areas of natural beauty we have, take your rubbish away and play your part in making Devon and Cornwall a safe place for our residents and tourists alike.”