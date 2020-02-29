Towards a decline in the number of conventional ruptures

The curve remains trending upwards but it is bending more and more. In 2019, the number of conventional ruptures reached 444,000, which is a new record, according to data released on Friday, February 28, by the directorate of studies of the Ministry of Labor, Dares. Set up in 2008, this system, which offers the possibility for an employer and an employee on permanent contracts to separate by mutual agreement, continues to be widely used in companies, but at a slower pace: + 1 , 5% in 2019, against + 3.9% the previous year and + 7.3% on average over the period 2014-2017.

“It has become a daily management tool, which avoids conflicts”, comments Benoît Serre, vice-president of the National Association of Directors of Human Resources. “The numbers remain high, complements Raphaël Dalmasso, lecturer in private law at the University of Lorraine. This confirms that the procedure is still suitable for the parties involved: instead of striving to maintain the employment relationship, they prefer to end it with this procedure, the simplicity of which they appreciate. “

Right to unemployment insurance

The success of the breach of contract is largely due to the legal certainty it provides. Approved by the administration, the compromise generates very few disputes. In addition, the texts provide for a minimum sum to compensate the employee. The latter, once he has left his post, is also entitled to unemployment insurance.

“The whole question is whether it is a good measure, continues Raphaël Dalmasso. Does it lead to breaches of contract which would not have occurred if it had not existed? Do some employers use it as a kind of early retirement, leaving employees close to their sixties who are then covered by unemployment insurance? “ If more seniors are pointing to Pôle emploi, ” that is problematic “, Judge Jean-François Foucard (CFE-CGC), citing two arguments: first, it is more difficult to find an activity for an individual aged around 60 and he may have to be helped by ” the community “.

According to Dares, conventional ruptures are increasing “Up to the age of 30” then decrease before knowing “A jump at 59”. An evolution likely to support the thesis that some companies take advantage of this mechanism to thank their aging staff – with the consent of those concerned. This is one of the reasons why it should be strengthened “Mentoring” of the device and to claim “A greater contribution of employers to unemployment insurance”, says Denis Gravouil (CGT). Too often, he believes, conventional breaks correspond to “Constructive dismissals”, which circumvent obligations related to “Social plans” such as redeployment of employees, etc.

