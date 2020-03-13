Tower of London coin series continued by Royal Mint

The Royal Mint is launching four commemorative coins marking different aspects of the Tower of London’s history.

The first coin in the series, called The White Tower, will feature the mace of office carried by the Chief Yeoman Warder of the Tower of London.

Other coins will feature The Royal Menagerie, The Royal Mint and The Infamous Prison.

The reverse design of each coin also features a special Tower mint mark, which featured for the first time on the first Tower of London series.

This year’s Tower of London series is designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

The series is available to buy from www.royalmint.com in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes with prices starting from £13.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “Following the fantastic response to the 2019 Tower of London series, we are delighted to introduce the second series, continuing the fascinating story of the Tower of London on UK coins.”

Emma Saunders, head of brand licensing and business development at Historic Royal Palaces, said: “With the success of the first Tower of London series we are thrilled to be continuing to work with The Royal Mint on this second Tower of London series and delving yet further into the stories of the Tower’s extraordinary past.

“As the oldest building on the Tower of London site, and the seat of William the Conqueror, the White Tower is a fitting start to the new collection.”