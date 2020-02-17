Town fought back anti-Adani protesters now fighting a Chinese-owned mine to protect koalas

A town that fought back against anti-Adani coal mine protesters is now questioning the environmental impact of another mine proposed near their community.

The Queensland town of Clermont, about 400km west of Rockhampton, is the location of a planned new mine near the Blair Athol State Forest.

But residents say could affect the habitat of koalas and tourism in the region.

In early 2019 the same town gave an extremely frosty reception to a convoy of about 400 anti-coal protesters that drove through the area led by former leader Greens Bob Brown.

Residents turned out in large numbers holding signs which read ‘QLD coal powering Australia’s economy’ and ‘I support jobs for coal miners’ and heckled the protesters as they drove through the main street.

Less than a year later sentiment for some in the town of about 3,000 people appears to have shifted.

Residents are concerned the new Moorlands Coal Project, owned by a Chinese company Huaxin Energy, could significantly harm the environment.

Local business owner Frieda Berry-Porter said she was particularly concerned about the project.

‘If a koala can’t find sanctuary in a Queensland state forest, then where can they live in peace? We all know with the recent bushfires and the prolonged drought that they’re already suffering. So for us it’s a last sanctuary for them.’ Ms Berry-Porter told the ABC.

The project could also affect access to certain parts of the nearby Blair Athol State Forest which Ms Berry-Porter said could affect tourism.

The picturesque forest is a well-known area for hobby gold fossicking.

The project requires an Environmental Authority issued by the Department of Environment and Science before any construction can begin.

The application includes a self-assessment done by consultants for the developers that says native koalas would be minimally affected.

University of Queensland researcher Bob Ellis, who has more than 20 years experience monitoring koalas and working with coal mines in the region, says the data does not match his experience.

He said he is quite surprised the report has decided the impact is going to be so small.

‘The koalas are quite sparsely distributed, so it’s not surprising you don’t find a lot of evidence of them. But that’s how they inhabit our drier, sub-humid woodland areas,’ Dr Ellis told the ABC.

Dr Ellis said that the methods used to gather the data were not appropriate for the region and and did not draw on data already available from nearby mines.

He is concerned the impacts of a project this size on koalas could include increased traffic, destroyed habitat, fragmented territory, and displaced populations.

A recent formal mediation by the Land Court was attended by the developers and some residents including Ms Berry-Porter.

A total of nine objections to the coal-mine had been referred to the Land Court for consideration.

Last month Huaxin Energy published a community consultation notice saying they would work ‘with relevant stakeholders, wildlife experts, native title parties, and the local community to ensure the project is developed in an environmentally sustainable manner and with regards to existing cultural heritage,’

The proposed project is currently going through the regulatory approval process.