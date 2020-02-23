Townsville: Hit and run driver mows down a group of cyclists on a busy road

The aftermath of a horrific crash which hospitalised five cyclists this morning has been caught on camera.

Footage filmed from a passing car shows the injured cyclists strewn across on the road in Mount Louisa, west Townsville.

Their bikes can be seen in crumbled heaps with the red and white lights still flashing.

Police have found a car suspected to have mowed down five cyclists on their morning ride at Dalrymple Rd. Blood splatter is evident on the door. @tsv_bulletin pic.twitter.com/UdmbUmJMgw

Several passers-by can be seen attending to five cyclists, who were struck at about 5.45am.

The driver sped off after the crash and is being hunted by police.

At around 9am officers found a blood-spatted Toyota RAV4 with a smashed windscreen dumped 3km from the scene of the crash.

Police are investigating if this was the car that hit the cyclists.

Two women, one in her 40s and another in her 50s, were in a serious condition with leg and pelvic injuries.

A man in his 30s, another in his 50s, and one woman in her 50s, were in stable condition with back injuries or minor wounds.