Townsville make-up artist Cassandra McConnell travels to China amid coronavirus outbreak

An Australian make-up artist’s dream holiday to China quickly turned into a nightmare amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Cassandra McConnell and her husband Andy Robinson have been sharing snaps of their trip to Shanghai and Beijing, after arriving earlier this week from their home in Townsville, northeastern Queensland.

China is in a state of chaos after the virus began to spread from Wuhan at the end of December, taking the lives of 106 people in China and infecting more than 4,500 across 17 countries.

The couple were seen clad in face masks as they walked through streets in the Chinese cities that were nearly completely deserted.

‘The virus combined with the New Year and constant raining has certainly made this mega city more on the quiet side,’ Ms McConnell wrote on Instagram.

‘But it has been lovely, a lot of our ”to do list” was not able to be done as many things were closed to prevent the illness spreading.’

In another clip, the couple are seen entering into a hotel with no other guests in sight.

‘We have been getting lots of messages about our health and wellbeing; basically the story is everything is closed,’ she wrote in a post, the Townsville Bulletin reported.

The make-up artist said they were anxious to get home, saying ‘everyone is scared and people are dying’.

In Australia, there are currently four confirmed cases in New South Wales, and one in Victoria.

The five people are currently in hospitals being treated for the virus after returning from the infected city in Wuhan, and around 400 Australian citizens have registered for evacuation from the site.

Parents and caregivers in New South Wales have been asked to delay their children’s return to school if they have recently travelled to China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the request – which is voluntary – was one of the toughest calls he has ever made in government.

Parents have been asked to keep their kids at home when school returns on Wednesday if their children have been in China within the past 14 days.

‘It is affecting those in a country who are on high alert in any case, and most of them (parents) would be considering it a reasonable extension of the steps to protect the community,’ Mr Hazzard said on Tuesday.

One of Sydney’s prestigious private schools, PLC Sydney Girls, announced on Monday they are taking ‘extra precautions’ and have asked students to delay their return to school by two weeks if they had been to China.

Private schools in Adelaide, Pembroke and Seymour College and Blackfriars Prior, have also requested parents leave their children at home if they’ve just returned from China.

A family of four and six others who were being tested for coronavirus in NSW were on Tuesday morning cleared but six new cases are now under investigation.

Mr Hazzard on Tuesday morning said 10 people under investigation on Monday had been cleared but six new potential cases were now being assessed.

A 21-year-old UNSW student became the fourth case in NSW and fifth in Australia after she tested positive on Monday.