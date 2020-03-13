Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

Townsville has won the battle to stage the much-anticipated showdown between Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu.

Former WBO welterweight champion Horn and world rated junior middleweight Tszyu will clash in a 10-round bout at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on April 22, with the winner expected to land a world title shot.

Queenslander Horn (20-2-1) avenged his defeat to Michael Zerafa with a thrilling win in December, while Tszyu extended his professional record to 15 wins from 15 fights against Jack Brubaker.