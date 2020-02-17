Toxic dump: First-world electronics scrapyard in Ghana puts THOUSANDS at risk of cancer

Ghana has become one of the world’s largest dumping grounds for electronic waste, creating a deadly industry that has put thousands at risk. RT’s Ruptly video agency talked to people living in the epicenter of the catastrophe.

The electronics scrapyard near Ghana’s capital, Accra, has left the surrounding region contaminated with hazardous toxins that have polluted the environment and created serious health problems for residents. According to one estimate, around 200,000 tons of the globe’s discarded electronics find their way to one slum in Accra – the equivalent weight of more than one thousand blue whales.

The enormous dump is a primary source of income for many laborers, who pick through mountains of discarded electronics and melt them down for metals such as iron and brass. The extraction process is highly dangerous, releasing toxins into the air that have been linked to a host of serious environmental and health problems, including chronic pain, stillbirths, widespread pollution, and damage to the food chain.