Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ are used in anti-fog sprays and cloths to prevent glasses and face shields from misting.

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ are used in anti-fog sprays and cloths to keep glasses and face shields from misting.

During the pandemic, the popularity of products to keep glasses and shields from fogging up has skyrocketed – but researchers warn that they may pose a health risk.

According to research conducted by Duke University in the United States, sprays and cloths that promise to keep glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask may contain high levels of potentially toxic chemicals.

The findings have raised concerns that the products, which have risen in popularity as a result of the pandemic, may pose a health risk to humans and animals.

The findings “concerned” Heather Stapleton, a Duke University professor of environmental chemistry and health.

“It’s concerning to think that products people have been using on a daily basis to help keep themselves safe during the Covid pandemic may be exposing them to a new risk,” she said.

Prof. Stapleton started the research after purchasing anti-fogging spray for her daughter’s glasses to prevent them from steaming up while she was wearing a mask at school.

“The chemist in me went straight to the ingredients list… as soon as I saw ‘fluoro aliphatic,’ my alarm bells went off,” she explained.

The researchers tested nine anti-fogging sprays and cloths, including the one Prof Stapleton purchased, and discovered that they all contained high levels of fluorotelomer alcohols (FTOHs) and fluorotelomer ethoxylates (FTEOs).

Both are part of a 5,000-strong group of ‘permanent chemicals’ known as PFAS, which are widely used in industry and manufacturing to create non-stick and grease-repellent products like waterproof jackets, non-stick cookware, and takeaway food packaging.

They’re known as ‘forever chemicals’ because they don’t degrade in nature, resulting in rising pollution levels.

Many are toxic to humans and wildlife, with two of the most researched chemicals in the family – PFOA and PFOS – being linked to cancer and disrupting foetal development.

The two PFASs discovered by Duke researchers – FTOHs and FTEOs – haven’t been thoroughly investigated, and little is known about their potential health effects.

However, research suggests that FTOHs may break down in the body into toxic PFOA when inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

“What concerned me the most when I saw this was the presence of the FTOHs, which they are.”

Anti-fog sprays and cloths to stop glasses and face shields misting made with toxic ‘forever chemicals’

