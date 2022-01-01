‘Toxic masculinity still exists,’ Benedict Cumberbatch says.

The actor discusses taking on patriarchy, the distress he felt while playing his latest tortured genius, and the joys of nature as he releases The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and The Power of the Dog.

Benedict Cumberbatch has always mastered the enigmatic, tortured genius.

Consider his Sherlock Holmes, with all of his synapses firing on all cylinders.

Or Doctor Strange, Marvel’s time-bending mystic.

Or Alan Turing, the man behind the Enigma code-breaking machine during WWII, as depicted in The Imitation Game, the British star’s first Oscar nomination.

None of these characters, however, compare to his most recent creation, Louis Wain, a real-life cult artist who dedicated his brush to feline art.

In The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a biopic every bit as eccentric as its protagonist, the Victorian-era illustrator takes center stage.

Wain created anthropomorphized cats with large eyes who sat at dinner tables, smoked cigars, and drove cars.

His psychedelic artwork was in high demand, especially in the 1960s.

Yet, due to a tragic decline in his mental health – Asperger’s syndrome, dementia, and schizophrenia were all suggested – he spent his final years in institutions.

When Cumberbatch first read the script, he fell in love with Wain’s intoxicating illustrations, which forever changed the way we think about cats.

When we speak over Zoom, he says, “The artwork triggered something in me.”

“I thought to myself, ‘This is vaguely memorable; I must have seen some of this as a child.’ It’s amazing how well-known he is without people knowing who he is.’

And it was fun to reintroduce him to the world.

Wain’s early years are chronicled as he elopes with Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), the governess hired to care for the Wain family’s younger members.

Wain was a perfect fit for Cumberbatch because he was vulnerable, sensitive, and not quite of his time.

“I really leant into this quiet man’s quiet brilliance, who wasn’t quite made for a Victorian world, who was taken advantage of and who was very fragile, but who still managed to create so much joy and humour across generations and time.”

It features a slew of classy British stars, including Andrea Riseborough, and is co-produced by Cumberbatch’s company SunnyMarch.

