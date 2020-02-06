Toy firefighters cuddling koalas go up for sale to raise money for animals suffering from bushfires

Toy firefighters cuddling with koalas are being sold to raise money for the RSPCA.

Funko have partnered with Popcultcha to release the dolls.

All proceeds from the limited edition toys will go to the RSPCA National Bushfire Appeal to help animals suffering after the devastating bushfires.

‘The RSPCA are working alongside government and emergency agencies, veterinarians and local authorities to provide much needed equipment and supplies, emergency care and identifying and assessing injured animals in need of assistance,’ the toy’s description reads.

‘Their work will continue for months after the fires have ceased.’

The figurines cost $19.99 and numbers are limited.

Koalas around the country have been decimated through this year’s bushfire season.

A parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday heard that 85% of the koala population in Port Macquarie on the New South Wales mid-north coast has been lost in the bushfires.

NSW Greens MP Cate Faehrmann told AAP that this should be a wake up call to the government to preserve the species from extinction.

‘There are so many threats that if we are going to stop this wonderful animal from becoming extinct we have to really really prioritise securing and protecting their habitat now,’ Ms Faehrmann said.