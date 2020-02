LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — “Toy Story 4” won the best animated feature at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, or the Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night.

It beat out “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Klaus” and “Missing Link.”

“Toy Story 4” was produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. “Toy Story 3,” the series’ third installment, took home the same trophy in 2011.