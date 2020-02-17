Toyota cars are recalled across Australia due to fears a seatbelt defect could cause accidents 

More than 1000 Toyota cars have been recalled due to a seatbelt defect.

The Australia-wide warning was released on Wednesday for Prius and Prius V models, worth more than $24,000 each, made between 2015 and 2019.

The defect is caused by an electrical fault in the seatbelt reminder system.

‘The driver’s seat belt reminder system may fail to switch off after repeated use of the seat belt,’ a statement from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said.

The fault could cause constant sound warnings telling the driver to wear their seatbelt, regardless of whether or not it is correctly fastened.

The Commission claimed the continual alerts could be a distraction to the driver.

Toyota said in a statemented it would contact 687 Prius and 350 Prius V owners.

‘Toyota Australia will provide all owners of involved vehicles details of this recall campaign by SMS, email and/or mail to their last known address,’ it said.

‘For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will remove and replace the driver’s seat belt buckle free of charge.

The repair is expected to take one hour per vehicle.