Toyota opens second manufacturing plant in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Japanese automaker Toyota on Thursday opened its second manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Toyota has so far invested 700 million U.S. dollars in the new plant located in Apaseo el Grande, in central Guanajuato state.

“The company is committed to investing another 247 million U.S. dollars over the next few years, since our pledge to Guanajuato in 2015 was to earmark 947 million U.S. dollars, when the initial project was to manufacture the Corolla sedan,” the company said in a press release.

Due to changes in the North American market, the company decided to use the plant to manufacture Tacoma pickup trucks, a model it already makes at its plant in Tecate, in Mexico’s northern Baja California state.

Toyota’s Mexico output is mainly destined for export to the United States and Canada, both of which have a free trade agreement with Mexico.