Toyota’s global sales hit record high in January on solid domestic, China sales

TOKYO, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Toyota Motor Corp. said on Thursday that its global sales in January reached a record high for the month owing to increased sales domestically and in China.

According to the Aichi Prefecture-based automaker, its global sales in January increased 4.6 percent to 765,514 vehicles.

The automaker’s global production in January, meanwhile, climbed 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 741,704 units.

Toyota said this was due to demand recovering as the downside effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic begin to subside.

The maker of the ubiquitous Prius hybrid and Corolla sedan models, booked an increase in global output for the fifth successive month, it also said.

This came on the heels of 14.4 percent leap in December 2020, owing to robust demand in China and the United States, Toyota said.

Daihatsu Motor Co., Toyota’s mini vehicle subsidiary, meanwhile, logged an 8.7-percent fall to 110,432 units in the recording period. Enditem