Track and trace ‘failures’ SERCO ‘should be be sacked’ to avoid second lockdown

The failing contact tracing system should be stripped from outsourcing firms to save lives and avoid another national lockdown.

The Labour Party has joined demands from local leaders and scientists to scrap a contract with privateers Serco.

Its £108 million contract will be the first to come up for renewal in a fortnight and Labour said it is “ineffective and not fit for purpose”.

Campaigners demand the £300 million cost of renewing the contract on August 23 be diverted to boost existing local public health teams.

The outsourcing giant has been accused of “paying people to watch Netflix ” after its 10,000 contact tracers only spoke to an average of 2.4 people each.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth and shadow cabinet minister Rachel Reeves have written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“It is our view that no additional funding should be given to Serco as part of this contract,” they write.

“The stakes are too high to tolerate failure in either the operation or the design of this crucial public service.

“We have long argued that test and trace should be led by local areas, backed up by the resources and national support to make this happen.

“It is not too late to improve the system and put in place new, locally-led contact tracing measures.”

Serco and Sitel are two of the biggest of several firms that are recruiting, coaching and managing contact tracers who work from home.

Local public health teams have long experience of contact tracing to control disease outbreaks but have been decimated after a decade of Tory austerity.

Pascale Robinson, campaigns officer at We Own It, said: “Not a single penny more should be spent on the private system.

“Instead, local public health protection teams should be given the resources they need to deliver the test, track and trace system we desperately need.

“It is clear that the current system is failing catastrophically.

“The privatised national system – run by Serco and Sitel – has been an unmitigated disaster.

“Despite millions of pounds being pumped into these companies, the percentage of people they’re reaching is well below the underfunded but experienced operation run by local public health teams.”

Data for England released last week showed a worsening NHS Test and Trace performance across all three main measures.

Only around eight in ten people who come forward and record a positive test are then reached by tracers. Of these only eight in ten agree to hand over details of their recent contacts. And of these contacts, just over seven in ten can be reached.

In contrast, for cases that were handed over to local officials, 98% of close contacts were reached.

The failure has seen many local authorities start setting up their own systems and even knocking on doors if necessary.

They include Greater Manchester, Sandwell council in the West Midlands, Blackburn with Darwen council in Lancashire, and Calderdale council in West Yorkshire.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “The Government urgently needs to reallocate some of the underemployed Test and Trace staff to work in communities or, as an alternative, give some of the £10 billion to councils to employ their own staff.”

Stewart Young, leader of Cumbria County Council, has reportedly written to Mr Hancock calling for the Serco contract to be ended.

Sean Fielding, leader of Oldham Council, said: “It’s time for the government to accept that Serco has failed, and to give the responsibility and resources over to local public health teams to deliver track and trace.

“It’s not too late. With our ability to keep this terrible virus under control in the balance, it’s imperative.”

Labour says the privatised tracing system is shrouded in secrecy, and claimed 85 subcontractors are employed by Serco.

Overall contacts reached by the Tory’s NHS Test and Trace fell from 51% down to 46% in a week. Wales’ “Test, Trace Protect” is performing better but does not publish such detailed data.

It comes a week after a Lancet study concluded this needs to be at 68% by the time schools go back in September to avoid a second wave in winter.

Former Chief Scientific Officer and Sage founder Sir David King said: “The Government made a disastrous mistake giving contact tracing to a firm with no healthcare expertise.

“The Serco contract is up for renewal this month and they’ll get £300 million if it’s extended. This is not working.”

The Local Government Association has warned people do not want to answer its 0300 phone number, suspecting it is cold callers.

Much of its failure has been blamed on using unqualified recruits on short term contracts over experienced public officials.

The Government announced late yesterday(Mon) that it was allocating 6,000 of its 18,000 call-centre tracers to various local authority areas from August 23.

It said in a statement: “These dedicated teams of NHS Test and Trace contact tracers will focus their work on specific areas, alongside the relevant local public health officials to provide a more tailored service.”

It added that as the contact tracing system becomes “more locally targeted”, NHS Test and Trace “will reduce current extra capacity and reduce the number of non-NHS call handlers”.

Officials said that if the national team cannot make contact with a resident within a set period of time, the local public health officials can use the data provided by NHS Test and Trace to follow up.

Tory Peer Baroness Dido Harding, executive chair of NHS Test and Trace, said: “NHS Test and Trace is one of the largest contact tracing and testing systems anywhere in the world, and was built rapidly, drawing on the UK’s existing health protection networks, to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“At the height of the pandemic we ensured the system had extra capacity in place to cope with potential peaks in the virus.

“We have always been clear that NHS Test and Trace must be local by default and that we do not operate alone.

“We work with and through partners across the country.

“As we learn more about the spread of the disease, we are able to move to our planned next step and become even more effective in tackling the virus.

“After successful trials in a small number of local areas, I am very pleased to announce that we are now offering this integrated localised approach to all local authorities to ensure we can reach more people in their communities and stop the spread of Covid-19.”

A spokesman for Serco said: “Serco has played an important part in helping reaching hundreds of thousands of people who might otherwise have passed on the virus.

“We are 93% successful in persuading people to isolate where we are able to have conversations.”

The Mayors of Greater Manchester and Liverpool have launched a campaign to ensure workers still get paid when they are asked to self-isolate.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and his Liverpool counterpart Steve Rotheram are calling for employees to receive their full normal wage if they are asked to isolate at home, which employers should then be able to claim back from the Government.

They joined the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in launching the “Time Out to Help Out” campaign after figures revealed 22,000 people have been requested to self-isolate in Greater Manchester already.

Failing to do so could put thousands of families at risk of “financial hardship”, campaign leaders have argued.

Mr Burnham said: “NHS Test and Trace will never work properly until all employees are supported to follow its requests. It’s right that everybody plays their part in helping to get Covid-19 under control.

“But what’s not right is forcing some of our workers – many doing the lowest-paid jobs or self-employed – to make a choice between self-isolating or face a drastic loss of income.”