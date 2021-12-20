Traditions and Stonehenge’s Importance: What is the Winter Solstice?

The WINTER Solstice, or the shortest day of the year, is approaching.

Here are some of the traditions and history associated with the end of autumn and the beginning of winter.

It’s the shortest day of the year, or simply the shortest day of the year.

The word solstice literally means “the sun stands still” in Latin.

This is because it marks the maximum tilt away from the Sun of one of the Earth’s poles.

Hundreds of people also flock to Stonehenge every year for the Winter Solstice, which occurs around December 21.

It’s the day with the shortest daylight hours and the longest night of the year.

On the winter solstice, people gather early in the morning at Stonehenge to watch the sunrise over the stones.

Newgrange in Co Meath, Ireland, also celebrates the Winter Solstice.

In the UK and Ireland, pagan and druid communities dress up in traditional garb to commemorate the first sunrise following the astronomical event.

Feasts, festivals, and holidays around the December solstice have been observed by cultures all over the world as a mark of the coming lighter days.

For thousands of years, the Winter Solstice has been quietly marked by the stones of Stonehenge.

They were shaped and placed to frame at least two significant events in the solar cycle each year.

The summer solstice features a midsummer sunrise, while the winter solstice features a midwinter sunset.

Direct sunlight can enter Newgrange, Co Meath, for 17 minutes during sunrise on the shortest day of the year.

It illuminates its chamber not through the doorway, but through the “roof box,” a specially designed small opening above the entrance.