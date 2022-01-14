Traffic in Glasgow is diverted while emergency services respond to a road accident.

Traffic is diverted while emergency crews respond to a road accident in Glasgow.

The collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m. today (January 14) at the intersection of Shawfield Road and Shawfield Drive.

The emergency services are on the scene.

A road traffic collision near the River Clyde in Glasgow’s south side is causing emergency services to respond.

The collision happened shortly after 10 a.m. today (January 14) at the intersection of Shawfield Road and Shawfield Drive.

At 10.30 a.m., Glasgow City Council’s traffic management team (TRAFFCOM) issued an alert confirming that the junction will be closed until further notice while emergency services respond.

Users of the road should stay in their lane.

More headlines will be delivered to your inbox if you subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters.

“Due to a road traffic collision at the intersection of Shawfield Road and Shawfield Drive, this intersection will be subject to lane restrictions until further notice,” according to the TRAFFCOM alert.

“Emergency services are present, and motorists should follow their instructions.”

“As more information becomes available, additional Bulletins will be issued.”

Scotland’s Police Force has been contacted for comment.