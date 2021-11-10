Traffic lights near a park and an outlet mall are affected by a Hershey power outage.

A power outage in Hershey affects traffic lights near a park and an outlet mall.

As of 1 p.m., power has been restored and the lights are on.

A power outage in Derry Township has knocked out traffic lights not far from Hersheypark, according to police.

According to police, lights at Hersheypark Drive and Northeast Drive, near the Tanger Outlets, as well as Hersheypark Drive and Laundermilch Road (Route 743) are out.

According to police, the power outage is affecting parts of the Palmdale neighborhood of Hershey, particularly around East Derry Road, Mansion Road, and Sweetbay Way.

According to police, PPL estimates that power will be restored around 3 p.m.