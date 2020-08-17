Trafficker gangs offer desperate migrants bronze, silver or gold packages to cross Channel

TRAFFICKING gangs are offering desperate migrants gold, silver or bronze package deals to cross the Channel in small boats.

Fixers sell the differently priced packages by touting for business in a Calais camp of about 1,000 migrants.

Their gold package means a bigger boat with fewer people in better conditions and costs up to £10,000, a Sun investigation reveals.

It takes into account weather conditions, how successful previous trips have been — and includes life jackets. Silver is £3,000 to £5,000 with not quite as good conditions on a lesser-quality boat.

Bronze is a more cramped boat, often one that has been stolen. Migrants get less time to prepare for the crossing — but pay a lower price of £1,000 or less.

One, who has paid £4,000 and expects to travel any day, said: “The prices vary. It depends on the size of the boat and how many people are inside.

“People come around offering the crossings. We pay and keep in touch. They tell us when and where to go and pick us up.

“I’m looking forward to it. Britain is like heaven to me!”

Mohammed Mahmood, 27, said he fled Iran because he faced a death sentence over his religious beliefs.

He said: “We should be called in a few days now. I’ve paid £3,000 already. There’s a Mafia that controls the crossings. They’re scary.”

It is believed more than 1,000 migrants crossed the Channel in the ten days up to last Thursday.

On Tuesday, a group of 20 took selfies as they drifted in the Channel after leaving from France.

They were rescued by our Border Force and taken to Dover.

More than 4,000 migrants have crossed this year so far.

The traffickers are making millions of pounds and have links with organised crime gangs here.

