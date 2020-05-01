Traffickers use home deliveries to transport drugs

Interpol today launched an alert on a new trafficking procedure that consists of using pizza and other food delivery services to transport drugs or weapons in countries subject to confinement.

According to this international police cooperation organization, the Spanish police arrested, in early April, in Alicante and Valencia, seven people dressed as delivery men who, instead of taking pizza home, transported cocaine and cannabis by bicycle, motorcycle or car.

Some drugs were hidden in fake backpacks similar to those used for home delivery, said Interpol, which alerted 194 member states to this new type of operation.

The same procedures were identified by the police in Ireland, Malaysia, Spain and the United Kingdom, where fake food distributors were transporting cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and ecstasy.

In Ireland, for example, the police found eight kilograms of cocaine and two guns hidden in pizza boxes.

“Criminals are adapting to a world modified by the covid-19 pandemic,” said Interpol services director Stephen Kavanagh, stressing the importance of alerting security forces around the world to new trafficking circuits. .

