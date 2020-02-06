Tragedy as newsreader and mum-of-two dies after a brave battle with cancer

A popular New Zealand newsreader has died after a battle with cancer.

Emma Jolliff, a mother-of-two, was Newshub Nation’s co-host and a beloved figure in New Zealand’s media community.

Newshub director of news Hal Crawford announced Ms Jolliff’s death in an email to staff, calling her a ‘mentor and a friend to many’.

‘Emma had been with Three and our newsroom since 2007,’ Mr Crawford wrote.

‘In that time she was a senior reporter, a presenter, a mentor and a friend to many.

‘Based in the Wellington newsroom, she spread her positivity around with numerous stints in Auckland as a presenter and more recently as a co-host of Newshub Nation.

‘She was a fantastic journalist and loved telling stories. She considered it an honour to tell people’s stories, and she did it so well.

‘Emma was dear to us.’

In a Facebook post from October last year, Ms Jolliff discussed her love of her profession.

‘It may be a very uncertain industry at the moment, but it’s such fun to work in, and often such a privilege to cover stories,’ she wrote.

‘Whatever happens with media companies I believe there’ll always be an appetite for news and good storytelling.’

Her colleague Cathy O’Sullivan paid tribute to her friend on Twitter.

‘A very sad day for the team,’ she wrote.

‘Rest in peace, Emma. You will be greatly missed.

Another colleague, Andrea Vance, wrote: ‘Oh. I’m just floored. Such an incredible, sharp reporter, always with the best questions and the kindest heart.’

Mark Jennings, her former boss at 3 News, told Stuff: ‘Emma was one of the most loved reporters ever to work at TV3.

‘It was really well known she was incredibly generous both professionally and personally.

‘It is quite devastating we would lose her at such a young age.’

New Zealand journalist Claire Trevett added: ‘Very sad to hear this.

‘Emma was magnificent and absolutely lovely to boot.’