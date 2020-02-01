Tragedy as police find the body of man, 22, who jumped off a boat on the Murray River

The body of a man who dived off a boat into the Murray River has been recovered by police.

The 22-year-old failed to resurface after diving into the water about 5pm on Thursday at Merbein, west of Victorian border town Mildura.

Officers from Barrier Police District arrived at the scene and began searching with the assistance of the State Emergency Service (SES).

The search continued on Friday morning and at about 4pm NSW Police divers found the man’s body a short distance from where he was last seen.

A crime scene was established, and detectives have commenced inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.