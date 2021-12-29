After testing positive for Covid while pregnant, a new mother died tragically.

A new mother died in a tragic accident after testing positive for Covid while pregnant.

A new mother died in a tragic accident after testing positive for Covid while pregnant.

Natalie Forshaw bravely fought for her life after giving birth to her beloved son, Caleb, on November 3.

Natalie Forshaw, 30, was expecting her first child when she found out she had Covid-19 in her system.

After giving birth to her son, Caleb, via emergency C-section on November 3, she bravely battled for her life.

After testing positive, she was admitted to hospital, according to the Manchester Evening News.

She began to show signs of improvement in mid-December, which gave them hope.

Natalie died on Boxing Day, after a nearly two-month battle with the virus, according to her family.

She was a beautician and hairdresser from Burnage who was treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

“When Natalie first became ill, she was at home,” her mother, Bernie Wilton, explained.

“We took her to the doctor because she was pregnant and had very low oxygen levels.”

Her chest ached terribly.

“She went to the hospital, and the baby was born, but Natalie was rushed to the intensive care unit.”

“For a week, she couldn’t see Caleb.”

As part of her treatment, Natalie was put into a drug-induced coma just days after giving birth.

In mid-November, however, a blood clot in her heart was found.

When the clot broke up and traveled to her lungs, she became critically ill.

Her mother and Caleb’s father, Jay Hurst, were only allowed to see her for ten to fifteen minutes each day in the intensive care unit.

Her condition had deteriorated by December 6, and her family was told a few days later that there was nothing else that could be done.

Less than a week later, the young mother showed signs of improvement.

“I was sitting with her and she started to blink, she’s starting to come around… and when I told her about baby Caleb, she cried… all the nurses were clapping and happy for her… she’s so well cared for… she’s fighting,” her mother wrote on social media at the time.

Doctors are “amazed” by Natalie’s condition, and her mother claims she’s been dubbed “the ICU celebrity” because so many nurses and doctors are hoping for her to recover.

On December 20, Natalie suffered a major setback.

