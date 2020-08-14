Tragic football fan’s team shirt signed by family and friends launched into space

A TEAM shirt signed by family and friends was launched into space in a memorial for a football fan.

Richard Harwood, who died in his sleep aged 26, was keen on footie and also interested in everything extra terrestrial.

So pal and business partner Matt Lanning decided the shirt tribute was the perfect way to remember him.

Matt is head of creative services for UK high-altitude balloon firm Sent into Space.

It launched the shirt in Ashbourne, Derbys, where Richard lived.

He was originally from Preston and supported Preston North End.

The shirt floated at 100,000ft in “near space” for three hours before its balloon burst and it came back down to Earth.

Footage from an onboard camera shows the shirt rising until the curvature of the Earth can be seen.

The firm tracked it down and returned it to Richard’s family.

Matt said: “Rich was always the life and soul of the party.

“We would often sit and discuss the universe over a beer, so I was honoured to be able to bring two of Rich’s interests together, launching his Preston North End shirt into space. He would have loved it.”

Richard died on May 25, 2018.

