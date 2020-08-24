Tragic toddler, 2, found drowned in swimming pool in Spanish holiday hotspot

A two-year-old-boy has drowned in a swimming pool in holiday hotspot, Murcia in southern Spain.

The child was spotted floating unconscious in a pool and a group immediately raced to save him.

As the emergency services were called, a member of the public was given instructions over the phone of how to try and revive the tot.

The local police, the Civil Guard, a Mobile Emergency Unit and an ambulance from the Mazarron Emergency Service arrived at the scene.

Paramedics continued with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but could not revive the young boy.

The tragedy happened just before 8pm yesterday in the Camposol area of the city of Mazarron, Spain.

The Civil Guard waited for the judicial authorities to remove the young boy’s body.

During the month of July, 77 people drowned in “aquatic spaces” in Spain, which represents 40 per cent of the 191 people who have died so far this year from drowning.

The statistics published in the National Report on Drowning carried out by the Royal Spanish Federation for Rescue and Life-saving also highlighted that in July drownings in swimming pools increased, and account for 14 per cent of deaths, surpassed only by deaths on the beaches, which represent 56 per cent.

From January 1 to July 31, 2020, 35 per cent of drownings occurred on beaches, 17 per cent in rivers, 10 per cent in swimming pools, while in other undetermined places 38 per cent of drownings occurred.

The same report also highlights that 83 per cent of the total deceased died in unsupervised areas.