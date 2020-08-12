Train derails in Stonehaven, Scotland amid flooding, ambulances rush to scene of accident (VIDEO)

Dozens of emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, have arrived at the site of a train derailment in Scotland. The train is on fire but so far there are no reports of injuries.

Around 30 ambulances were spotted near the accident site in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire. Photographs show a massive plume of smoke rising from behind a hill, with emergency vehicles parked nearby.

Huge billowing black smoke from train on fire after derelailing near Stonehaven. pic.twitter.com/Rk01bS5RLI — Chris Harvey (@ChristopherHarv) August 12, 2020

The area was reportedly hit with severe flooding, which may have contributed to the crash. British Transport Police confirmed the derailment and said they were responding to the incident. There have been no reports of casualties or injuries so far.

#Scotland | A train has derailed near #Stonehaven after severe weather hit the area last night.There is a major emergency service response to the derailment, with several fire appliances and air ambulances at the scene. https://t.co/F8DrcIkM18pic.twitter.com/IUyzgSAa9R — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) August 12, 2020

“It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known,” Network Rail Scotland said in a tweet.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the accident as an “extremely serious incident” and said she was being kept updated on developments, adding that her “thoughts are with those involved.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW