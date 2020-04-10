Train to Busan: Peninsula’s First Trailer Is the Kind of Stress You Don’t Need Right Now

Yeon Sang-ho’s Train to Busan expertly captured the sheer overwhelming sense of devastation that would be created by a zombie outbreak that quickly spread its way through a densely-packed, unsuspecting nation. Given the current state of the world, the first trailer for Train to Busan: Peninsula – a sequel to the original film – is rather timely, but it’s also that much more terrifying.

Set four years after the first Train to Busan, Peninsula follows a group of survivors trying to make their way through what’s left of South Korea after the total collapse of society. Though there are plenty of flesh-eating monsters milling about to scare the crap out of you, what’s haunting about the trailer is how the zombies have clustered in urban areas, mirroring their past lives as humans and making clear how profoundly screwed things have become.

The movie’s plot about soldier Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) being sent on a mission into the zombie wasteland to retrieve valuable items only to stumble upon civilians who need help surviving feels like something out of the Resident Evil franchise, but Yeon’s directorial sensibilities are certain to make Peninsula feel markedly deeper.

Train to Busan: Peninsula hits Korean cinemas this August. No word on a western release yet.