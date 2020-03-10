Infosurhoy

Trans activists accused of setting off smoke GRENADES at Labour women’s protest near Grenfell Tower (VIDEOS)

Trans activists have been accused of launching smoke grenades at a Labour Women’s Declaration march held in West London Monday evening, in the shadow of Grenfell Tower.

The march was held to raise concerns over the Labour Party’s policy on transgender rights and the issue of the perceived intrusion of trans rights into the realm of women’s rights.

The demonstration, which at times turned violent, was held at the site of the 2017 Grenfell fire in which 72 people died. 

Journalist, author, broadcaster, feminist campaigner Julie Bindel decried the use of smoke bombs by the radical trans activists. 

The trans activists claimed they were labelled as ‘scum’ by some of those who attended the march. 

Several of the trans protesters were allegedly triggered by women discussing periods at the event but arrived to the protest wearing balaclavas with some brandishing crudely crafted penises on the outside of their trousers while asking women their names and addresses.

Trans activists covered their faces and chanted “transwomen are women” while brandishing signs which read “F**k TERFs” (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist). 

The Labour Party has been embroiled in an ongoing schism over the issue, with one side, the Labour Women’s Declaration, campaigning for women-only spaces such as changing rooms, accommodation, refuges, hostels and prisons and that they be considered a protected class. 

Meanwhile, the other side, the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights, campaigns for the party to recognize that “trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary people are non-binary” among other demands.

