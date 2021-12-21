Trans people should have a system that is “closer to self-declaration,” according to MPs.

Liz Truss has been accused of ‘abandoning’ LGBT(plus) reforms in favor of ‘tokenistic’ changes.

MPs have stated that transgender people should be able to obtain legal recognition through a system “closer to self-delcaration” and that the government has “spectacularly missed” opportunities to reform.

A report from Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee concluded that transgender people should no longer be required to get a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria in order to be legally recognized in their gender.

The cross-party committee, which is chaired by Tory MP Caroline Nokes, also recommends that the two-year requirement for trans people to live “in their acquired gender” before applying for a gender recognition certificate be removed.

The requirement “risks entrenching outdated and unacceptable gender stereotypes,” according to the report, because trans people are under pressure to “demonstrate whether they are masculine or feminine enough to obtain a gender recognition certificate.”

A gender recognition certificate (GRC) is a legal document that enables trans people to update their gender on certain legal documents, such as birth certificates.

Transgender people seeking a certificate must currently show “evidence” to a gender recognition panel that they have lived in their desired gender for two years and have a gender dysphoria diagnosis.

Many documents, such as passports and driver’s licenses, do not require a gender recognition certificate to be updated, and transgender people do not need to produce one to update their gender with banks, healthcare providers, or other institutions.

The document has no bearing on access to single-sex spaces, which is governed separately by the 2010 Equality Act, which makes no distinction between transgender people with or without a GRC.

According to the law, transgender people can only be kept out of single-sex spaces if it is a “proportionate means of achieving a legitimate goal.”

The committee is also “extremely concerned” that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is also Minister for Women and Equalities, “appears to have abandoned” Prime Minister Theresa May’s LGBT Action Plan.

Since Ms Truss took over the Government Equalities Office in 2019, no update has been provided on the 2016 plan, which promised a slew of changes on hate crimes, healthcare, and other LGBT(plus) issues.

Ms Truss confirmed that plans to overhaul gender recognition rules had been shelved.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.