Trans-Tasman women’s rugby Tests confirmed

The Wallaroos will face New Zealand in two women’s rugby Tests in August, with both games again to be played ahead of Bledisloe Cup games.

For a third straight year, the women’s trans-Tasman matches will precede the men’s Tests, with afternoon kick-offs set down for Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on August 8 and Wellington’s Sky Stadium a week later.

It is the third confirmed game of 2020 for the sixth-ranked Wallaroos, who will face Canada in Townsville on July 18 ahead of the Wallabies’ clash with Fiji there.

The matches against the Black Ferns will once again be a sizeable challenge.

The world No.1 ranked side won last year’s two clashes for the O’Reilly Cup by 37 points in Perth and 29 points in Auckland, extending their perfect record in trans-Tasman Tests to 19 wins.