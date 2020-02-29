Transfer to the Monsignor Braulio Rodríguez hospital after the Mass of possession of the new archbishop

The Information Office of the Archbishop of Toledo has informed that at the end of the Holy Mass for the inauguration of Monsignor Francisco Cerro, Archbishop Emeritus Don Braulio Rodríguez Plaza has felt indisposed and has been transferred to a hospital where they are being held Some diagnostic tests.

At present it remains stable pending the result of the aforementioned tests, the same sources have pointed out.

Precisely, his replacement, the new archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro, has referred to the health of Don Braulio this Saturday morning, in the welcome ceremony that was held at the Hinge Door by the Municipal Corporation, with its mayor in front, Milagros Tolón. Monsignor Cerro, after commenting that he had had breakfast with Don Braulio, referred to his health saying that “let’s see if he recovers at once.” .