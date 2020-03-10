Transgender man launches appeal against being called ‘mum’ on baby birth certificate

Freddy McConnell, a multimedia journalist for The Guardian, became pregnant and gave birth to the child, but had legally been recognised as a man when the baby was born

A transgender man has launched an appeal against being called a “mother” on his baby’s birth certificate.

He originally took his case court in a bid to be known on the youngster’s birth certificate as their “father” or “parent” – rather than its mother.

However, in September, Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court, who is also the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, said this was not possible.

He ruled that, regardless of gender identity, anyone who legally gives birth to a child is a mother.

But now Mr McConnell has taken his case to the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn the original ruling.

Next Wednesday, three appeal judges – Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Sing – will hear the case.

Last year, Sir Andrew found there is a “material difference between a person’s gender and their status as a parent”.

He concluded: “Being a ‘mother’, whilst hitherto always associated with being female, is the status afforded to a person who undergoes the physical and biological process of carrying a pregnancy and giving birth.

“It is now medically and legally possible for an individual, whose gender is recognised in law as male, to become pregnant and give birth to their child.

“Whilst that person’s gender is ‘male’, their parental status, which derives from their biological role in giving birth, is that of ‘mother’.”

He also ruled the child cannot be named in reports of the case.