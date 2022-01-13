Travel chaos as a freight train derails between Kent and London, causing havoc at St Pancras International Station.

Freight train DERAILS between Kent and London, causing chaos at St Pancras International Station.

A DERAILED freight train that came off the tracks between Kent and London has caused travel chaos.

After derailing this morning at the Hoo Junction depot between Gravesend and Strood in Kent, the “low speed” incident has caused major delays at St Pancras.

One of the train’s wheels came off the rails, blocking southbound lines with several wagons.

Passengers traveling on Southeastern’s services have experienced long delays and cancellations due to the derailment.

After Ebbsfleet International, high-speed services from London St Pancras International to Strood are being diverted.

The wagons blocking passenger trains will be removed using a “rescue locomotive,” Network Rail said.

“These recoveries can prove tricky at times,” they said in a statement, “so please continue to check before you travel for the most up-to-date information and alternative options.”

Trains heading to the capital “may be delayed or changed at short notice,” according to Southeastern.