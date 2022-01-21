Travel restrictions for winter sports have been relaxed, but Apres Ski fun is still prohibited in Austria.

With strict restrictions on bars and nightclubs, which must remain closed, traditional post-slopes party fun is not possible.

Winter sports enthusiasts will have even more holiday fun this year, as Austria and Switzerland have eased travel restrictions for UK visitors ahead of the February half-term break.

Austria will no longer classify the United Kingdom as a ‘virus variant’ country as of January 24, and the Swiss government has announced that fully-vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to undergo pre-arrival testing as of Saturday.

Traditional Apres Ski fun will remain illegal, with restrictions on bars and nightclubs, which is a sting in the tail for visitors planning trips to the Austrian slopes.

PCR tests are valid for 72 hours, and proof of a booster jab received at least 120 days after the second shot is required for double-jabbed UK arrivals in Austria.

Children under the age of 12 do not require proof of vaccination, but teenagers who have not been vaccinated must undergo PCR tests on a regular basis during their stay.

In Austria, these are available for free.

Face masks are required in all enclosed public areas, including restaurants, hotels, and cable cars, when not seated.

When social distancing is impossible, masks are also required outside.

Restaurants and cafes are still open until 10 p.m., but bars and clubs are still closed, making Apres Ski activities “impossible,” according to the Austrian tourist office.

In the meantime, testing requirements for UK visitors have been relaxed in Switzerland.

“From January 22, persons who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will no longer be required to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test before entering Switzerland,” according to the most recent rules.

“Those who have not been vaccinated or who have not recovered from Covid-19 will be required to take the tests in order to enter the country.”

