By the end of the year, the United States is expected to lift travel restrictions on countries in Southern Africa.

Travelers from eight African countries will no longer face entry restrictions into the United States, according to a report from the Biden administration.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to administration sources, the US plans to lift travel restrictions on eight Southern African countries imposed over the coronavirus’ omicron variant by the end of the year.

According to unnamed senior White House sources, President Joe Biden decided that the travel restrictions in place since November would be lifted.

As of December, the number 29 will be lifted.

thirty-first.

Biden made the decision based on the advice of CDC experts, who assured him that existing COVID-19 vaccines would work against the new strain.

As a result, the United States’ travel restrictions on Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will expire at the end of the year.

Though omicron was first discovered in South Africa, it has since spread to the majority, if not all, of the world’s countries, displacing the delta variant as the dominant strain in many of them.