Travel rules, entry requirements, and the number of cases in France Covid are all explained here.

Travel rules, entry requirements, and the number of cases are all explained in detail for France Covid.

A spokesman for the French government has suggested that the rules for British tourists could be relaxed even more.

France has relaxed its travel ban on the United Kingdom, allowing more people to visit the country.

The French government banned all non-essential travel from the UK in December, in response to the rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

The ban was eased last week, allowing business travelers to travel to France if their work could not be postponed.

There are now rumors that more easing is on the way.

People from the United Kingdom are still only permitted to visit France if they have a compelling reason, such as:

All travelers aged 12 and up must present a negative PCR or lateral flow test 24 hours prior to departure, according to UK government travel guidelines.

Because NHS tests will not be accepted, you should schedule a private coronavirus test with a private coronavirus testing provider.

Before you travel, you must fill out an online form with your contact information, including the address where you will be staying.

To prove the need for essential travel, all travelers must present a completed international travel form.

This is available on the French government’s website.

However, if you have a compelling reason for traveling that is not listed as an “essential reason for travel,” the French Consulate in London may be able to assist you.

You’ll need to fill out a “sworn statement” (déclaration sur l’honneur) form self-certifying that you don’t have coronavirus symptoms and haven’t been in contact with confirmed cases in the fortnight leading up to your trip.

The French government’s website has information on this.

You must self-isolate for 48 hours when you arrive in France, after which you must pass a negative PCR or lateral flow test to be released from self-isolation.

You will be required to self-isolate for 10 days if the test results are not negative. These tests cannot be self-administered.

For leaving self-isolation, only tests performed by professionals at a testing facility or pharmacy are valid.

Adults who are not fully vaccinated and traveling by Eurostar from the United Kingdom to France will be required to take an additional Covid-19 test upon arrival at Gare du Nord (vaccination status will be checked ahead of time).

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

France Covid restrictions explained: Travel rules, entry requirements and how many cases there are