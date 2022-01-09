Travelers in Scotland will no longer be subjected to pre-departure PCR tests, a move that is being applauded by tourists.

Travelers in Scotland will no longer be subjected to pre-departure PCR tests, which is a welcome move.

Scotland has joined the rest of the UK in scrapping all pre-departure testing for UK holidaymakers, less than a day after England announced it would do so.

The Scottish Government announced today (January 6) that all pre-departure tests will be abolished for travelers entering Scotland beginning tomorrow (January 7), a move that will be welcomed by many.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after England adopted the new rules, removing the need for additional or costly costs for covid testing in the travel industry.

“People traveling to Scotland from abroad who are fully vaccinated or under the age of 18 will no longer be required to take pre-departure covid tests and will also no longer be required to self-isolate on arrival until they receive a negative result,” the Scottish Government said in a statement.

Despite the good news, travelers will still need to take a test on or before the second day after arriving in the UK; starting on Sunday (January 9), this can be done using a lateral flow device rather than a PCR test.

If a lateral flow test results in a positive result, the person must take a PCR test and isolate according to current guidelines to help reduce the spread of covid and identify new variants.

“The new measures apply across the UK following agreement between the UK Government and the three devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland,” the UK government said.

“Given the rapid spread of Omicron last year, it was essential that we took immediate steps to protect public health in Scotland, particularly with regard to international travel,” Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said.

“While we continue to be concerned about omicron, we recognize that now that it is the most prevalent strain in Scotland and the United Kingdom, it is prudent to review the current measures.”

“We also fully understand the impact of the restrictions on employees and businesses in the travel and aviation sectors, and these changes demonstrate our commitment to not extending the measures beyond what is necessary.”

“However, people must still be extremely cautious.

